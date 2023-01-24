Market Live: Nifty tests 18,200 led by IT & Auto shares | Axis Bank top loser | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty comes off day's high after hitting the crucial 18,200 mark. Broader markets underperform benchmark indices. IT and auto shares lead the gains once again but realty, PSU banks, and pharma are among the key laggards. Axis Bank is the top Nifty lower despite strong Q3 earnings. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is the top Nifty gainer today. Poonawalla Fincorp is up on strong earnings but Gland Pharma and Concor slip on the back of. earnings miss. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in trade.