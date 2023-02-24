Market LIVE: Nifty tests 17,500, metals melt; Olectra Green, Mahindra CIE top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty tests the key 17,500 mark, giving up early gains on February 24. Metals are the big laggards today followed by autos. Realty, banks and energy are among the sectoral gainers. Metal names such as Hindalco, JSW Steel are among the big index losers. On the other hand pharma names such as Divi’s Labs and Dr Reddy’s are the top gainers followed by the likes of Reliance Industries and Asian Paints. On the Nifty 500 index, Olectra Greentech, Mahindra CIE Automotive, and PB Fintech are the top gainers. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzers in today's session.