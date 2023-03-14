business Market Live: Nifty tests 17,000 amid SVB rout | Sona BLW & Eicher Motors in focus | Closing Bell Indian benchmark indices continue to fall for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. Nifty fell slightly below the 17,000 level during trading hours. All sectoral indices remained in the red with IT, metals and PSU banks being the biggest drags. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to take you through all the market action. Sona BLW, CreditAccess, Blue Star and Eicher Motors on the radar today.