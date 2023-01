business Market Live: Nifty sinks to 17600, Sensex below 59500; energy shares tumble | Mid-Day Mood Check Sensex falls nearly 900 points to below the 59500 mark. Nifty sinks to 17600 levels amid a sharp selloff in oil, gas and banking shares. Adani Group stocks extend slide and are the top losers on the index. Meanwhile Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s & Cipla are among the top Nifty gainers today. Meanwhile, India moves to T+1 settlement from today. Watch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the market setup and also the top movers in today’s session!