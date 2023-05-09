business Market Live: Nifty Steady Above 18,300; Autos Lead | MGL, Zomato In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty cruises above 18,300 with mid and small-cap indices outperforming benchmark indices. All sectors, except PSU banks, are showing positive growth. The top gainers in the market are from the auto, IT, and metal sectors. Nifty gainers include Coal India, IndusInd, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Motors; while UPL, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Hindalco are among the losers. JPMorgan is bullish on RIL and has set a target price of Rs 2,960 per share. MGL shares have reached a 52-week high due to strong Q4 earnings. Birlasoft is experiencing gains due to favourable Q4 results, with quarter-on-quarter CC revenue growth of 3.1%. Zomato's stock is down 5% due to concerns about competition from ONDC. Kansai Nerolac has seen an 8% surge in its stock price following a strong Q4 performance and the announcement of a bonus issue. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.