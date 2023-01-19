English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: HUL Q3 Earnings

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Snaps Gains But Stays Above 18,100; Asian Paints, Exide In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty slides as bears get encouraged by weak macro data in the US. Adani Enterprises shares continue decline after it sets FPO floor price at a discount to Wednesday's close price. Catch Santo and Yatin discuss the market setup. Also stocks in focus are Exide, Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints, Polycab

    first published: Jan 19, 2023 03:22 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows