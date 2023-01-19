business Market Live: Nifty Snaps Gains But Stays Above 18,100; Asian Paints, Exide In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty slides as bears get encouraged by weak macro data in the US. Adani Enterprises shares continue decline after it sets FPO floor price at a discount to Wednesday's close price. Catch Santo and Yatin discuss the market setup. Also stocks in focus are Exide, Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints, Polycab