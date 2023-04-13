 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE: Nifty snaps 8-day win streak; IT biggest loser | Infy Q4 awaited | Mid-day Mood Check

Apr 13, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

The Nifty slips below 17,800, snapping an eight-day winning streak. Nifty IT is the biggest laggard after disappointing Q4 earnings from TCS. Meanwhile, Infosys is also expected to hand in a muted report card for the fourth quarter and street will be watching out for guidance and management commentary on deal wins, and the BFSI segment amid the US banking turmoil. Banks and FMCG are holding out today on April 13, 2023. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know all about the buzzers in today’s session!

