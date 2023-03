business Market Live: Nifty snaps 8-day losses; All sectors gain, Adani stocks rebound | Mid-Day Mood Check Nifty snaps 8-day losing streak, rebounding above the 17400 mark. All sectors trade in the green with metals and PSU banks leading the charge. Adani stocks have staged a rebound, autos are in focus as February sales data is trickling in. CLSA upgrade is keeping M&M buoyant in trade on the back of CLSA upgrade. Catch this Mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the stock buzzers in trade!