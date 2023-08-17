English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    X

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Slips Below 19,400; PSU Banks Gain | ITC Top Loser | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty floats under 19,400 where ITC became top loser and PSU Banks gain. GQG also buys 8.1% stake in Adani Power. Catch Yatin Mota & Nandita Khemka who brings you a mid-day market mood-check.

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 12:36 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows