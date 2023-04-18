Market Live: Nifty sheds opening gains; IT extends gains; Realty top gainer | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty erases early gains to slip below the 17,700 mark. However, mid and small-cap stocks continue to outperform benchmark indices. The Nifty IT index extends its losses even, but realty and banks are emerging as top sectoral gainers. IndusInd, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s, Coal India, and Nestle are among the top Nifty gainers while Power Grid, Bajaj Auto and Titan are among the losers. Lots of result reactions when it comes to some midcap names like JustDial, Angel One and Quickheal. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know all about the buzzers in today’s session!