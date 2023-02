business Market Live: Nifty & Sensex trading flat | Dr. Lal Path Labs, NMDC & IRCTC in focus | Closing Bell Markets extend the losing streak for the fifth straight session. Nifty 50 & Sensex are trading flat. Buying was seen in financials, oil & gas, metals and FMCG names while selling was seen in power and realty space. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in markets on monthly F&O expiry. Dr Path Labs, NMDC, IRCTC & GAIL are also on the radar