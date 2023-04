business Market Live: Nifty & Sensex Surge in Trade | Marico, Federal Bank & Bajaj Fin in focus| Closing Bell Indian markets were able to build on gains from the last trading session ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting tomorrow. Sensex jumped over 500 points and Nifty topped the 17,500-mark. Financials were among the key gainers in trade today. Santosh Nair decodes the upward trajectory seen in the market ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision. Marico, Federal Bank & Bajaj Finance are also on the radar.