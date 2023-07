business Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Resume Record Run; Realty, Pharma Top Movers; DLF At 52-Week High | Mid-day Mood Check The Nifty and Sensex resume their record run. A new record has been set for the Nifty and Sensex. Among the top movers in the market are Realty and Pharma, while FMCG and IT are under pressure. The Nifty gainers are Apollo Hospital, BPCL, Power Grid, Britannia, and NTPC. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motor, Maruti, and Maruti Suzuki are some of the major losers on the Nifty. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!