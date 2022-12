business Market Live: Nifty, Sensex off opening high, trade flat | Bank, FMCG Stocks Drag | Mid-day Mood Check Benchmark indices retreat and give up opening gains to trade flat. Nifty50 slips below 18,200 after making an intraday high of 18,265 in early trading session. The only sectoral indices in the red are Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG. Catch the mid-day market mood check to know more about the big gainers and losers in today’s session.