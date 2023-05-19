business Market Live: Nifty Recovers, IT Sector Leads; Focus on AMCs | Zomato Q4 Results Today | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty manages to recover from its early lows and is hovering around the 18,150 mark. The IT and realty sectors emerged as the top gainers of the day, while the pharma and metals sectors are under pressure. Top Nifty gainers are Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and Wipro. On the other hand, Tata Consumer, UPL, Britannia, Titan, and JSW Steel are among the Nifty losers. AMC stocks decline following SEBI's proposal for a uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds. Meanwhile, brokerages are optimisticon ITC and set target prices ranging between Rs 440 and Rs 500. Gland Pharma witnessed a significant drop as its fourth-quarter net profit slumped by 72.5% year-on-year. NTPC, Power Grid and Zomato reports earnings today. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!