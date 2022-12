business Market Live: Nifty recovers from day's low; FMCG rebounds, IT top loser | Mid-day Mood Check Markets snap 2-day losses to edge back into the green. Nifty is back above the 18,300 mark led by gains in autos and FMCG basket. But IT is the top loser today after Accenture's disappointing forecast for the second quarter. Catch this mid-day market check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to get a lowdown on all the market action