business Market Live: Nifty reclaims 19,800; RIL, Tata Motors and L&T top movers | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty reclaims 19,800 amid triple-digit upmove. Sensex surges nearly 500 points. Mid & smallcaps gain nearly half a percent. The PSU banks sector, FMCG sector, and IT sector are all in green. L&T, RIL, ITC, Adani Ports, UPL & Sun Pharma are among the Nifty gainers. The Nifty losers are M&M, SBI Life, Cipla, Titan, and UltraTech. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!