English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Market Live: Nifty reclaims 19,800; RIL, Tata Motors and L&T top movers | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty reclaims 19,800 amid triple-digit upmove. Sensex surges nearly 500 points. Mid & smallcaps gain nearly half a percent. The PSU banks sector, FMCG sector, and IT sector are all in green. L&T, RIL, ITC, Adani Ports, UPL & Sun Pharma are among the Nifty gainers. The Nifty losers are M&M, SBI Life, Cipla, Titan, and UltraTech. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 12:59 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows