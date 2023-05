business Market Live: Nifty reclaims 18,400; Metals surge | Adani Group stocks climb | Mid-day Mood Check Among the gainers on the Nifty are Divi's Lab, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Infosys, and UPL. The Nifty losers are Kotak Bank, Grasim, HDFC Life, and UltraTech. In addition to its gains, the Adani Group's stocks gained another 12%. Among top Nifty gainers, Adani Ports gains over 3%. GRMs top expectations; street is optimistic about BPCL. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!