business Market LIVE: Nifty Reclaims 18400; Auto, Metal, IT Rally | Page Ind Sinks 10% | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty reclaims 18400; Sensex tops 62,000. Metals, IT, autos, PSU banks shine; Realty only loser. Nifty gainers: Hindalco, RIL, Tech Mah, Divi’s Lab, HCL Tech. Nifty losers: ONGC, Grasim, Power Grid, Airtel, HDFC twins. M&M Q4 today: PAT seen up 38%; strong auto, tractor volumes seen. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!