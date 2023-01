business Market Live: Nifty reclaims 18,100; banks firm after Q3 results, autos upbeat | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades above 18,100, Sensex surges past 61,000. Autos and Banks are emerging as top performers in today's session. In fact, barring realty, all sectors are trading in the green. ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank trade with gains after strong Q2 earnings. Meanwhile, Yes Bank plunges in trade after poor performance in Q3 and Bombay High Court's decision to quash the AT1 bonds write-off. Watch mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the market action.