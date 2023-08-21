business Market Live: Nifty rebounds from day’s low, Jio Financial lists at Rs 262/share | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty rebounds from day’s low. Nifty looks to reclaim 19,400. Broader markets outperform. Small index up over half a percent. Advance-decline ratio in favour of gainers. Almost all sectors gain barring psu banks, energy. Metals & it among top sectoral gainers. Nifty gainers: Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Hindalco. Nifty losers: ril, m&m, Britannia, L&T, Maruti & SBI. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!