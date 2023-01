business Market LIVE: Nifty rallies past 18,100; metals shine, PSU banks top losers | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty surges past 18,100 as markets build on yesterday’s gains. Hindalco and Tata Steel are the top Nifty movers as metals emerge as the biggest sectoral gainer today. PSU banks and autos are lagging in today’s session. Among the mid-caps, Delta Corp, Sundaram and RVNL are top movers and shakers. Catch this mid-day mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the market action.