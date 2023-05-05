business Market Live: Nifty Pauses After Rally | HDFC Twins Tumble | TVS, Ceat Rally | Mid-day Mood Check Markets take a breather after hitting a 4-month high with the Nifty slipping below 18,150and Sensex shedding nearly 600 points. PU Banks continue to perform well, but HDFC twins are weighing on the Nifty Bank index. IT and Metals are under pressure while the Autos and FMCG sectors are among the top sectoral movers. Nifty gainers include Titan, Adani Ports, L&T, and UltraTech, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Infosys are among the top losers. The MSCI's decision to assign a lower weight for the merged entity of HDFC twins has come as a surprise to the market. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.