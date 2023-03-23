Market Live: Nifty off day’s low; Vedanta, Asian Paints, HAL top losers | Mid-day Mood Check

Asian Paints top Nifty loser as Jefferies advises selling on rally. Jefferies has Underperform Rating on Asian Paints; Target At Rs 2,500/Sh. Anil Agarwal denies any intention to sell stake in Vedanta. Top Nifty losers: Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Infosys & RIL. Top Nifty gainers: Hindalco, Nestle, Maruti, Axis Bank, ITC. HAL OFS kicks off; shares tumble nearly 5%. Global Surfaces debuts with 17% premium at Rs 164. Anupam Rasayan stock gains on bagging Rs 984-crore order. Top Nifty 500 losers: HAL, Vedanta, Berger Paints, Max Financial. Top Nifty 500 gainers: GR Infra, Adani Green, Adani Total, Balaji Amines & APL Apollo. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session.