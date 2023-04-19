English
    Market LIVE: Nifty Off Day’s Low Led By Rally In Metals; IT Resumes Selloff | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty is off day’s low to trade around the 17650 mark. Meanwhile, mid and small-cap stocks continue to perform benchmark indices. IT resumes selloff, with major players like HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra among the top losers on the Nifty. On the other hand, the metals sector is emerging as the top gainer with stocks like Tata Steel, and JSW Steel leading the Nifty gainers. Divi’s Lab, Bajaj Auto are some of the other gainers on the index. Among the midcaps ICICI Lombard, Piramal Pharma and Zydus are buzzing in trade. Moneycontrol’s Nandita Khemka talks to Ajit Mishra of Religare Securities about the market setup and some of the buzzing stocks in today’s session. Watch!

    first published: Apr 19, 2023 12:20 pm

