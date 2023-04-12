Market Live: Nifty nears 17,800; pharma & IT top gainers | TCS Q4 results awaited | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty inches towards 17,800 levels amid a volatile trading session but mid and small-cap indices are outperforming the benchmarks. The pharma sector is emerging as the top sectoral gainer of the day. Nifty IT sector remains upbeat ahead of TCS Q4 earnings, one of the major players in the sector. On the other hand, the FMCG and PSU bank stocks are under pressure. Some of the top gainers on the Nifty include Divi's Labs, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's and Cipla. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know all about the buzzers in today’s session.