business Market LIVE: Nifty Nears 17,800 | Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Ipca In Focus | Mid-Day Mood Check Nifty continues its upward trend and is approaching the 17,800 mark. Meanwhile the Nifty Smallcap index is outperforming the benchamarks. The top gainers were PSU banks, including SBI and IndusInd Bank, and the Bajaj twins, as well as Airtel. However, pharma and consumer durables sectors are on the losing side today. Among the Nifty losers are HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, UPL, Sun Pharma, and HDFC. Nestle reports 25% jump in Q1 profit, beats estimate. Ipca Labs, CG Consumer and Zomato are other movers in trade. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.