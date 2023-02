business Market Live: Nifty Near 18,100; IT Top Gainer | IndiGo Dives, BDL Rallies | Mid-day Mood Check The Nifty is trading near the 18100. IT and Realty are the top gainers in today's session. All the sectors are trading in the green. Adani Group stocks rebound as MSCI delays index weighting changes. IndiGo, on the other hand, slumps after block deal. Tech Mahindra is the top Nifty gainer while Nestle is in focus after reporting fourth quarter earnings. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session.