business Market Live: Nifty near 17,000; Lupin, Sun lead pharma higher; RIL top gainer | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades above thew 17000 mark as markets look past the STT hike on F&O contracts announced on Friday. Global cues are also supportive with US futures and Asian markets largely in the green. However, broader markets are underperforming the benchmark indices today. Pharma is the top gainer while real estate is emerging as the top loser today. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!