business Market Live: Nifty Metal at new high; IT & pharma stocks lag | Mid-day Mood Check Markets are off to a positive start on the first trading day of 2023. Both benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, are trading in the green. Metal index is the top sectoral gainer today, followed by Nifty PSU Bank. The only sectors bucking the trend are IT and pharma. Catch mid-day market mood check to know more about the big gainers and losers of today’s session.