business Market Live: Nifty marching towards 19,000; IT stocks top gainers | Mid-day Market Check Nifty is trading above 18,800, market gaining for an eighth straight day. Among sectors, metal and IT indices are the top performers, but auto stocks are trading in the red. What are the other movers and shakers in trade today? Catch this chat between Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to know about the market mood this afternoon!