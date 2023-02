business Market LIVE: Nifty in green on F&O expiry day; FMCG, IT top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades flat with a positive bias amid volatility, however, the index remains below the 17,600 mark on February 23. HDFC Bank and Zee Entertainment are the most active stocks. FMCG, IT and metals are among the gainers today, while banks continue to drag. ITC is the top Nifty gainer today while Asian Paints is the top loser. Watch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the market action today!