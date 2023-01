business Market Live: Nifty hovers around 18,100, FMCG top loser; RIL in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty is hovering around the 18,100 mark as markets oscillate between gains and losses. FMCG is the top sectoral loser as HUL post Q3 earnings, while PSU banks are the top gainer today. Reliance Industries is in focus ahead of Q3 earnings. Shares of Hindustan Zinc plunge after the company buys Vedanta’s International zinc assets. Catch this mid-day mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the market action.