business Market LIVE: Nifty hovers around 17,900; IT & Metals gain, Airtel top loser | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty struggles to hold the 17,900 mark as early gains fizzle out. Sensex too edges lower but manages to hold the 60,000 mark. IT and metals are among the top sectoral gainers. BPCL, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and TCS are the top Nifty gainers in today’s session. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, which is the top Nifty loser, has shed nearly 6 percent in 2 days. What are the other movers and shakers in today’s session? Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more.