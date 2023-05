business Market Live: Nifty Holds 18600; FMCG Top Mover| Jubilant Pharmova, Vedanta In Focus | Mid-day Check Despite volatility, the Nifty remains at 18,600; midcaps continue to rise. Among the top gainers on the Nifty are JSW Steel, UltraTech Cements, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, and Wipro. Tech Mah, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Life, Hindalco, and Sun Pharma make up the Nifty losers list. The Q4 revenue for Apollo Hospitals was up 21% compared to the Q4 of last year, and Jubilant Pharmova's Canada unit was given an official action indication by the US FDA. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!