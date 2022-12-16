Market Live: Nifty Holds 18,300; Autos & PSU Banks Top Drags | Mid-day Mood Check

Weakness persists on Dalal Street amid hawkish commentary from global central banks and US recession fears. Nifty manages to reclaim the 18,300 mark after slipping below the key level in intra-day trade. Almost all sectors trade in the red led by autos and PSU banks. However, energy stocks show resilience after govt cuts windfall tax on domestic crude and aviation fuel. Among stocks in news, GMM Pfaudler tumbles 16% after promoter offloads stake in block deal. Meanwhile, Deepak Fertilizers gains as it announces demerger of mining chemicals & fertiliser business. Catch this mid-day market check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota!