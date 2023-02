business Market Live: Nifty Holds 17850; MSCI Fears Drag Adani Ent, Zomato Rallies | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty turns flat amid volatility, however, the index manages to hold on to the 17,850 mark. Private banks, autos & metals are under pressure today. Adani Group shares tank in trade as MSCI jitters trigger another bout of selloff. Meanwhile, new age tech firms extend their rally with Zomato clocking in delicious gains ahead of Q3 numbers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the movers and shakers in today’s session.