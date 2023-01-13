Market live: Nifty holds 17,800, Infosys off day's low & Paytm back in green | Mid-day mood check

Nifty recovers from day’s low after slipping below the key 17,800 mark. Metals and PSU banks are among the sectoral gainers today but consumer durables and pharma are the top losers. Infosys bounces back after a weak open but HCL Tech trades with losses after posting a steady set of numbers in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Paytm has seen a mild comeback after a steep fall in yesterday’s trade. Watch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the movers and shakers in today’s session.