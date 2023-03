business Market Live: Nifty Holds 17100 Ahead Of Fed; PSU Banks, Autos Top Gainers | Mid-day Mood Check PSU Banks, Autos top sectoral gainers. Almost all the sectors trading in the green. Life insurance companies surge; HDFC Life up on CLSA upgrade. M&M mulling over $1 bn fund raise for its EV arm, shares up. Top Nifty gainers: Bajaj twins, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Hindalco. Top Nifty losers: BPCL, Coal India, Apollo Hospital, Cipla, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session.