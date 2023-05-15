business Market Live: Nifty hits 18400; Realty top gainer | Tata Motors, DLF most active, Cipla top loser Nifty surges past the 18,400 mark, driven by strong performances in the realty, auto, and banking sectors. Tata Motors emerged as one of the top gainers, along with Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Infosys. Investors showed confidence in Tata Motors as the company reported a return to profitability, with the market anticipating ambitious targets set by its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, and a reduction in debt. However, the pharma pack is under stress largely influenced by Cipla. Nifty Bank surpasses the 44,000 mark and aiming for a record high. DLF, DMart & Ethos are some of the stocks reacting to their quarterly earnings. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today's session.