business Market LIVE: Nifty gives up gains; midcaps upbeat | Pharma & IT top movers | Mid-Day Mood Check Early gains fizzle out as Nifty edges back into the red. Broader markets in the green; mid-cap and small-cap indices trade firm. Pharmaceuticals, IT, and public sector bank (PSBs) gains as FMCG and auto stocks lose. Catch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to understand the factors weighing down today's markets.