business Market LIVE: Nifty Flat Amid Volatility; Pharma Top Loser | HDFC Life, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank In Focus Nifty kicks off an earnings-heavy week on a lacklustre note. Pharma stocks are among the top losers, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Cipla leading the decline. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Hero Moto, and ICICI Bank are emerging as the top gainers. Reliance Industries shares gain after reporting their highest-ever quarterly profit, leading to CLSA raising its FY24/25 EPS estimates by 3 percent/4 percent. ICICI Bank also gaining after a strong Q4 performance, with Jefferies raising earnings estimates by 5-9 percent. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank is expected to post a 43.3 percent rise in Q4 net profit on the back of higher NII. Catch this mid-day market mood, check out with Nandita Khemka to know more about all the buzzing stocks.