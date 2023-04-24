English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    X

    business

    Market LIVE: Nifty Flat Amid Volatility; Pharma Top Loser | HDFC Life, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank In Focus

    Nifty kicks off an earnings-heavy week on a lacklustre note. Pharma stocks are among the top losers, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Cipla leading the decline. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Hero Moto, and ICICI Bank are emerging as the top gainers. Reliance Industries shares gain after reporting their highest-ever quarterly profit, leading to CLSA raising its FY24/25 EPS estimates by 3 percent/4 percent. ICICI Bank also gaining after a strong Q4 performance, with Jefferies raising earnings estimates by 5-9 percent. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank is expected to post a 43.3 percent rise in Q4 net profit on the back of higher NII. Catch this mid-day market mood, check out with Nandita Khemka to know more about all the buzzing stocks.

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 12:29 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows