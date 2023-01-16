Market Live: Nifty Fails To Defend 18000; IT Top Gainer, Justdial, DMart Abuzz | Mid-day Mood Check

Markets fail to sustain gains with the Nifty slipping below the 18,000 level. Midcaps and smallcaps outperform the benchmark indices. Metals, Autos and Pharma are the top drags in today's session. But IT and PSU Banks are bucking the trend. Wipro is trading with gains after a mixed set of numbers in the quarter gone by. HDFC Bank slips despite strong show in Q3. JustDial and DMart, are reacting to their Q3 earnings. Watch this mid-day market mood with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota and know more about the movers and shakers in today’s session.