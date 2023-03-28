Market LIVE: Nifty fails to defend 17,000; autos skid; Adani shares crack | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty fails to sustain 17,000 for yet another day on March 28. The broader markets are underperforming once again as small-caps clocked deeper cuts after the index lost over one and a half percent yesterday. Autos, public sector banks, realty and metals are among the top sectoral losers today. Adani stocks continued their selloff, with Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises being the top Nifty losers, along with BPCL, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, Hindalco, UPL, Dr Reddy’s, Coal India, and ICICI Bank are among the Nifty gainers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more!