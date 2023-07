business Market Live: Nifty Ends Below 19,650; Sensex Slips 107 Points; Power, Realty Shine | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session with Nifty below 19,650. In the Nifty, the top losers included M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India, and Britannia Industries, while the top gainers were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals, and Bharti Airtel. Watch Sumit Mehrotra on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.