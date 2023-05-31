business Market Live: Nifty Ends Below 18,550, Sensex Drops 347 Points | Bajar Gupshup There was a decline in benchmark indices, with the Nifty around 18500. The Nifty was hit by losses from ONGC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC, while gains came from Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, and Asian Paints. All other sectoral indices, except those in information technology and healthcare, ended in the red. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.