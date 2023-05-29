business Market Live: Nifty Ends Around 18,600; Sensex Surges 330 Points | Bajar Gupshup The benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty at 18600. On the Nifty, ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories, and BPCL were among the top gainers, while Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers. All sectors except IT and oil & gas ended the day in the green. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.