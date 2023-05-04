English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Ends Around 18,241, Sensex Gains 556 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 4, 2023 03:49 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows