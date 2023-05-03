business Market Live: Nifty Ends Around 18,090, Sensex Tumbles 160 Points | Bajar Gupshup Sensex ended 161 points lower to 61193.30 points while Nifty 50 Index lost 0.32 percent. Nifty IT, Metal and PSU indices declined nearly 1% each while Nifty FMCG and Realty gained 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.