business Market Live: Nifty Crosses 18,700 For 1st Time In 2023; Tata Consumer In Focus | Closing Bell Sensex and Nifty advanced on Wednesday, led by consumer stocks, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and on hopes of an interest rate pause by other major central banks. All the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. IT stocks slid in the previous session as fears of a global economic slowdown ratcheted. A sharp cut in the revenue guidance of U.S. software firm EPAM citing cautious client spending added to the concerns. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Tata Consumer, Torrent Power, among others only on closing bell.